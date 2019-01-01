TLC star Chilli will never totally 'heal' from death of Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes

TLC singer Chilli doesn't think she'll ever fully "heal" following the death of bandmate Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes.

Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, confessed to BBC News that she's still not over the loss of her friend, who died at the age of 30 in a car accident in April 2002, and probably never will be.

"We felt (her absence) more obviously right after she passed, when we had to continue to work," the No Scrubs hitmaker confessed. "But over the years you heal. And I don't think you can ever heal 100 per cent, 'cos that's our sister and we love her.

"But her memory lives on through us, and we don't look at it as a sad thing anymore."

Chilli, 48, also admitted her time in the spotlight has passed by "super fast" since she found fame as part of the Waterfalls trio.

"My great-grandmother used to tell me when I was little, 'When you become an adult, the years will go by super-fast'," she recalled. "I didn't know what she meant when I was a kid, but I get it now!"

Chilli still performs alongside Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, with the duo releasing its latest self-titled record in 2017.