Selena Gomez responds after Bella Hadid removes post following her comment

Selena Gomez has responded after Bella Hadid removed a post from Instagram under which the pop star complimented the model.

On Friday, Bella shared a photo of her posing in a mirror and wrote in the caption, "A Dior thing." Subsequently, Selena liked the photo and posted underneath, "Stunning," adding a heart-eye emoji.

However, Bella later deleted the post, with fans speculating that Gigi Hadid's younger sister was throwing shade towards the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker.

"She's all about supporting women. You all just can't take it nicely. BTW Ms. Hadid deleted the post," wrote one fan regarding the situation, under which Selena commented, "That sucks," and added a crying face emoji.

The speculation of a rift between the pair began when Selena started dating singer The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shortly after he split up with Bella.

The model dated the musician for two years before they split for the first time in November 2016 and, just two months later, he moved on with Selena.

The new couple went on to date for about 10 months, before they called it quits in October 2017 - after which he rekindled his relationship with Bella in April 2018. They finally ended their romantic ties in August this year after almost a year and a half of dating.

The Come & Get It singer made headlines earlier this month when she re-followed Bella on Instagram, but the catwalk beauty is yet to return the favour.

Bella has yet to comment on the speculation.