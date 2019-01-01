NEWS Ariana Grande scraps Kentucky show due to 'breathing difficulties' Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande was forced to cancel her Sunday night concert in Lexington, Kentucky after struggling to shake off a bad sinus infection.



The 7 Rings star performed in Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday night, but took to her Instagram Stories timeline on Saturday to reveal she had found it "difficult to breathe" onstage due to illness, hinting she may have to scrap upcoming gigs if her condition didn't improve.



By Sunday morning, Ariana was feeling far worse and apologised as she announced the Lexington show would not be going ahead as planned.



"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow," she shared in a video posted online. "I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry. I'm so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded."



"I'm just really devastated," added the singer, who was shown using a steamer to help clear her sinuses. "Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry."



Ahead of the cancellation, Ariana had revealed: "I am seeing my doctor and trying my v (very) best to get better for tomorrow's show. the last thing i would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left. i'm truly cherishing every moment of this.



"i just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out. please take this as a gentle heads up."



The Sweetener World Tour is next scheduled to continue in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.