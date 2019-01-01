NEWS Chris Brown and Lizzo win big at 2019 Soul Train Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Brown and Lizzo were among the top winners at the 2019 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night.



Neither star attended the ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas due to other commitments, but Chris took to Instagram to celebrate after winning Song of the Year, Best Collaboration Performance and Best Dance Performance for his track with Drake, No Guidance



Sharing a picture announcing his triple victory, Chris wrote: " THANK YOU GOD !!! THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME. I LOVE YOU. It means the world to me #TEAMBREEZYTAKEOVER."



Lizzo has yet to respond to her double win - for Video of the Year for Juice and Album/Mixtape of the Year for Cuz I Love You - on her social media. However, the Truth Hurts star has been keeping herself busy in Europe in recent days. After performing on The X Factor: Celebrity in the U.K. on Saturday, she'll be playing concerts in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Frederiksberg, Denmark, this week before heading back to America.



Other winners at the Soul Train Awards included Khalid and H.E.R., who took home the awards for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and Female Artist, respectively, and Beyonce, who was honoured with the prestigious Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award for her tune Brown Skin Girl.



The full list of winners from the 2019 Soul Train Awards is as follows:



Best New Artist: Summer Walker

Rhythm & Bars Award: Cardi B - Money

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist: H.E.R.

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist: Khalid

Album/Mixtape of the Year: Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Song of the Year: Chris Brown feat. Drake - No Guidance

Video of the Year: Lizzo - Juice

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award: Brown Skin Girl - written by Beyonce Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong

Soul Train Certified Award: Trevor Jackson

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin

Best Dance Performance: Chris Brown feat. Drake - No Guidance

Best Collaboration Performance: Chris Brown feat. Drake - No Guidance