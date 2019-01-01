NEWS Louis Tomlinson feels 'relieved' he's finally releasing his solo album Newsdesk Share with :







The former One Direction star released 'Just Hold On', his first single since the band went on hiatus three years ago but has only just announced his debut LP 'Walls' will be out in January 2020 and while he's "happy and proud" of the record, he's just thankful fans will finally get to hear it soon.



He said: "It's a relief, I was used to One Direction having an album a year so I feel like it's taken me a while, I'm really happy and proud with where I've finished up but just relieved to have the date out there and get close to release."



And Louis is "raring to go" out on the road in support of the album.



Asked how he's feeling about going on tour backstage at Hits Radio Live in Manchester on Sunday (17.11.19), he told the radio station: "I've gone through every emotion, I've been sat waiting for this moment for so long. I'm just proper excited now. Raring to go."



Fans shouldn't expect many collaborations on Louis' album.



Discussing the subject, he said: "I always find this a hard question, I did a bit of collaboration with Steve Aoki and Bebe Rexha, but I'm just focusing on my own identity at the moment."



The 27-year-old star has learned to trust his own instincts when it comes to his career.



Asked the advice he'd give himself before starting his solo career, he said: "I'd probably just say - and this is general advice to anyone starting something new - be bold and brave and trust your gut, there's a lot of opinion around you but you have to be strong-willed and trust your gut."



Simon Cowell recently unveiled plans for a new TV show, 'X Factor: The Band' but Louis - who shot to fame on the 2010 series of 'The X Factor' and was a judge on the 2018 show - doesn't think they'll find a group like One Direction.



He said: "No chance, [we] were a one off. I'm sure they'll find some good talent but One Direction were special weren't they?"