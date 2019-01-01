Omarion unfazed by baby mama dating his B2K bandmate

R&B star Omarion has no qualms about his baby mama dating his B2K bandmate Lil' Fizz, insisting everyone has the right to be happy.

The Ice Box singer split from Apryl Jones in 2016, and she recently hit headlines after embarking on a new romance with Fizz, real name Dreux Frederic.

The budding relationship has been documented on their reality show, Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, leading many viewers to criticise the pair for apparently disrespecting Omarion, and Fizz's ex, fellow castmember Moniece Slaughter, by flaunting their love on air.

However, Omarion, who shares five-year-old son Megaa and three-year-old daughter A'mei with Jones, has now addressed the controversy and made it clear he doesn't have a problem with the romance.

"I don't feel no ways, I don't feel any way about it (sic)," he told VladTV. "I think that if they're happy, then they should be happy."

The only thing Omarion does take issue with is how the personal drama surrounding Jones and Fizz's romance has been played up for TV.

"I think they should change the narrative, though," he stated.

"She's still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life (sic)! I think people should do whatever makes them happy."

Omarion's comments emerge months after he reunited with Fizz and their fellow B2K bandmates for a tour, which ended in April (19). The group previously split in 2004.