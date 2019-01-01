JAY-Z 'raises $6 million' at inaugural charity gala

Beyonce's mother has heaped praise on son-in-law JAY-Z for raising $6 million (£4.6 million) for students in need through his inaugural charity ball.

The first Shawn Carter Foundation Gala was staged at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida this weekend (15-17Nov19), with guests at the two-day black-tie affair including Tyler Perry, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, and Alicia Keys, who performed for attendees on Saturday.

JAY-Z's superstar wife, Beyonce, was also in attendance, dazzling the crowds in a figure-hugging, gold David Koma dress on Friday night, during the special High Roller Blackjack Tournament, while embracing Saturday night's Great Gatsby theme in a flapper-style ensemble with a luxurious fur coat.

Her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, joined her daughter and son-in-law for the celebratory events, and reveals the gala was a huge success for the non-profit organisation the rap mogul, real name Shawn Carter, founded with his mum, Gloria Carter, in 2003.

Alongside photos of her glamorous gown from Saturday's bash, Tina wrote on Instagram, "It was a beautiful night !! The Shawn Carter Foundation Raised 6 million dollars tonight . They send kids to college and Mrs. Gloria Carter personally takes these kids on a college tours to HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) Schools (sic). This money will send young people of color on their way to a great start on their journeys ."Kudos to Ms. Gloria Carter and Shawn Carter for wanting to help change the world".

Proceeds from the weekend events will specifically aid less fortunate students via a scholarship fund, study abroad opportunities, college preparatory workshops, and local goodwill projects.