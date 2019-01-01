NEWS Jason Derulo claps back at 'polarising reaction' to Cats movie Newsdesk Share with :







Jason Derulo has weighed in on the polarised response to his upcoming movie, Cats.



The singer-turned-actor stars in the big screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber stage show alongside Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Judi Dench, and early glimpses of the movie have been met with a largely negative response due to the mix of live action and animation, that many felt was awkward and creepy.



Speaking with Australian publication Confidential, Derulo confessed he was shocked by the fan reaction when the first trailer dropped in July, admitting: "I don't think I have ever seen such a polarising reaction from any other trailer ever. I knew that was what it would be from the jump and that is what I hoped it would be because that is what I felt like was the magic of the stage play."



He continued: "It is unlike anything that you've ever seen before so everything that has been said about it being creepy or left and weird, it is all of that and more."



The musical movie features the Talk Dirty hitmaker as mischievous feline playboy, Rum Tum Tugger, with Derulo's fellow popstar Taylor Swift also starring as Bombalurina.



On Friday, Swift released Beautiful Ghosts - her original song from the flick. In the film it will be performed by Francesca Hayward, as Victoria the White Cat. The Lover singer's version play over the end credits.

Cats is released on 20 December.