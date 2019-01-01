NEWS Big Machine offices in lockdown amid Taylor Swift drama Newsdesk Share with :







Big Machine Label Group bosses were reportedly forced to shut their offices down early on Friday, after Taylor Swift claimed executives blocked her from performing her old hits on TV.



The Shake It Off hitmaker went public with the claims against her old label on Thursday, alleging Big Machine chiefs Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta refused let her play much of her early discography at the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards, where she will receive the Artist of the Decade honour, as well as in a planned Netflix documentary about her life.



Their alleged decision also apparently affected Swift's set at a recent concert event for China's e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The music moguls have insisted Swift's allegations are based on "false information", making it clear they "do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere", they received backlash from fans, claiming the star's public comments, "greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families."



An industry insider with links to the Big Machine Label Group later told Entertainment Tonight the company closed its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, early on Friday, at 12:30 pm local time, due to direct and hostile death threats being made to employees of the company.



The source claimed Swift's fans are going to extremes to leak personal contact information and addresses of company employees, although said authorities had not been notified.



Following the singer's posts online, the Shake It Off star urged fans to speak out about her treatment, which inspired a Change.org petition against the record executives that had more than 121,000 signatures at the time Cover Media went to press.



Stars including Halsey, Todrick Hall, Lily Allen and Gigi Hadid also spoke out in the ME! singer's favour.