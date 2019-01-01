Ariana Grande hints at show cancellations due to 'breathing difficulties'

Ariana Grande might be forced to cancel upcoming shows as she battles health problems.

The 7 Rings star performed at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday night, but took to her Instagram Stories the following day to reveal she has found it "difficult to breathe" onstage, hinting she may have to scrap a concert while she recovers.

"'hi my loves so i’m still very sick. i’ve been sick since the last london show. i don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain," the singer penned.

Ariana performed two London shows last month at The O2 arena, before heading back to her native United States to wrap up her Sweetener World Tour.

She continued: "i sound okay i’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breath during the show. i am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow’s show. the last thing i would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left. i’m truly cherishing every moment of this.

"i just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out. please take this as a gentle heads up. i don’t want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid i can’t make the show happen."

Speculating on the fate of her planned gig at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Sunday, the Thank U, Next hitmaker added: "love you with all my heart and will keep you posted."

Following her show on Friday night, Ariana posted a video telling fans she had been, "kinda like coughing and had this crazy sinus infection thing that just hasn't gone away for a really long time."