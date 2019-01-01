NEWS Beatles and Stones photographer Terry O’Neill has died at 81 Newsdesk Share with :







The renowned celebrity photographer - who rose to fame for his work with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones - has passed away at home following a long battle with illness, according to a spokeswoman for Iconic Images.



Speaking to Mirror Online, the spokeswoman said: "It is with a heavy heart that Iconic Images announces the passing of Terence 'Terry' O'Neill, CBE.



"Terry was a class act, quick-witted and filled with charm. Anyone who was lucky enough to know or work with him can attest to his generosity and modesty.



"As one of the most iconic photographers of the last 60 years, his legendary pictures will forever remain imprinted in our memories as well as in our hearts and minds."



Terry had been battling prostate cancer, and was last seen in October, when he received his CBE for services to photography from Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, during a visit to Buckingham Palace.



Whilst at the palace, Terry spoke fondly of the royal family, and particularly praised William’s wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, for her own love of photography.



He said at the time: "She's a very good photographer. She will keep it in the family.”



And the iconic photographer reflected on his decades in the industry, noting that his CBE honour “surpasses anything” he’d ever achieved.



He explained: "It heightened the whole thing. It surpasses anything I've had happen to me in my life.”



Throughout his career, Terry had photographed some of the world’s best known faces, including Sir Elton John, Judy Garland, and members of the British royal family.



Some of his most famous images include a series of snaps of actress Faye Dunaway - whom he was married to from 1983 to 1987 - which were taken at dawn in 1977, and see her lounging next to the swimming pool at the Beverly Hills Hotel the morning after winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for ‘Network’.



Terry is survived by his three children, and his wife Laraine Ashton.