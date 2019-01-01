NEWS Tove Lo says new material is 'more playful and more vulnerable' than ever Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Cool Girl' hitaker is known for her honesty and authenticity, and she took that to the next level on her fourth LP 'Sunshine Kitty'.



She told Music Feeds: "'Sunshine Kitty' is a bit more playful and even more vulnerable at times.



"It's a love record, and it's also everything that comes with that; fear, vulnerability, being romantic, naive, happy, sad and all of the feelings you get when you're in that space."



The 32-year-old star - whose new record came out in September - is set to tour the follow-up to 2017's 'Blue Lips' next year, and she's been trying to find the best way to put the new material into her live show.



Revealing her set will run for almost two hours, she added: "I'm trying to think of the set as a 'sunset to sunrise' structure. I've built it in arcs.



"We start the show with some of the sappy songs that are more emotionally confident and hold pride, then go into this big dance section with songs that are a bit more club-focused and we're even doing some remixes of old songs!

"Then I do some of the more vulnerable ones, stripped down, with just me on keys and guitar before going into the energetic ego pop part of the set."



Meanwhile, Tove has been dubbed the "saddest girl in Sweden" in the past, but on 'Sunshine Kitty', she realised she had penned songs form a much more "calmer and happier place".



She previously explained: "When I listen to it, I notice there's still quite a lot of sadness there as well. But I think I felt that way because I was writing it from a calmer and happier place.



"I remember I was kind of like, 'How do you write when you're just in a good space?' Like what do you grab your inspiration from?



"But it was cool to see that I don't need to be in chaos to write, and that I don't need to be unhappy to make good songs.



"I've always been quite vulnerable in my songs but I think the difference is there's an acceptance now or like a love for being vulnerable instead of being angry about being vulnerable."