Luis Fonsi has no plans to return to studio with Justin Bieber

Luis Fonsi has confirmed he's not involved with popstar Justin Bieber's upcoming album.



Justin lent his vocals to Despacito, Fonsi's collaboration with Daddy Yankee, which topped charts worldwide over the summer of 2017.



However, the star won't be repaying the favour when it comes to the Sorry hitmaker's upcoming release, as he confirmed the musicians haven't returned to the studio together since.



"No, he hasn't (been in touch)," the star told Entertainment Tonight at the recent 2019 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. "We talk here and there. He obviously played such an important role in the remix of Despacito. So, I'm just happy that he trusted us crazy Puerto Ricans to do the song. We had a good roll there."



Yet, one star Fonsi is keen to collaborate with in the future is Ricky Martin, as he gushed to the publication: "He's somebody I look up to. He's a close friend, so he's a great person, huge heart, so of course I'd love to be in the room with him, to perform, to work with him."



Justin has yet to announce a launch date for the follow-up to 2015's Purpose, which he vowed to release this year if he got 20 million likes on an Instagram post announcing the project.



The post garnered just over 11.8 million likes, including votes from Chance the Rapper and Sean Kingston.