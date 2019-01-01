NEWS Camila Cabello's mom picked her new tattoo Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker got her first ever inking on her finger of the words "it's a mystery", something chosen by her mom.



Sharing a quote from her "favourite movie of all time", 'Shakespeare In Love', she wrote: "'The natural condition is one of insurmountable obstacles on the road to imminent disaster.' 'So what do we do?' 'Nothing. Strangely enough, it all turns out well.' 'How?' 'I don’t know. It’s a mystery.' From one of my favourite movies of all time, Shakespeare in love ... Never thought I’d get a tattoo before but I asked my mom to write to me a promise she’d want me to make to her that she thought i would need for the rest of my life, long story short, it’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well. There’s no telling how, but it always does."



Meanwhile, things are going from strength to strength for Camila and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes and she "really, really loves" him "a lot".



She said: "It was so fun! You know, we've been friends for a really long time and we were kinda like we just didn't ... there was a period where we didn't hang out as much just because we were both busy and this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - which was when we got really close. This was just like we were like 'oh yay, we get to be pals and just hang out' ... Yeah, we're pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot."