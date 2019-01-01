NEWS P Diddy has led tributes to Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old rapper remembered his late partner Kim, a year on from her tragic passing at the age of 47 from lobar pneumonia.



He wrote on Instagram: ""I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much ... Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face. I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter. (sic)"



And her kids also took to social media for their tributes.



Wearing a jacket featuring a picture of his mom, Quincy, 28, wrote: "It's been 365 days & I still don’t know what to do without you ... Whatever it is I know you’ll have my back. I love you mommy. (sic)"



Whilst Christian Combs, 21 - the eldest son of Diddy and Kim - wrote: "I miss you & Love you so much mommy (sic)"



P Diddy previously revealed some of the last words Kim said to him before she died was to "take care" of their children.



He said: "Three days before she passed, she wasn't feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died ...



"It was like some superhero s**t. I ain't even gonna lie. On some level I knew she was training me for this. I knew that I had to be ready to do whatever I was supposed to do if something like this ever happened. There was screaming and crying when I heard the news, of course, but I had to ask myself, What would Kim do? I was scared, and I was crying out to God - and to her - and almost immediately Kim's voice kicked in, and I could hear her saying, 'Make sure you take care of my babies.'"