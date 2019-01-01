Kanye West building amphitheatre on Wyoming ranch

Kanye West is plotting to build a massive amphitheatre on his ranch in Wyoming.

Back in September, the rapper's wife Kim Kardashian revealed the star had bought the sprawling property, known as Monster Lake Ranch, and was keen to relocate his family from Calabasas, California.

While Kim later told her husband the move would have to be put on hold while she studied for her legal bar exam, which she is planning to take in 2024 in Los Angeles, the Jesus Is King hitmaker is ploughing on with his plans, and has begun building work.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, he wants to build a 70,684-square-foot amphitheatre, with photos of the site showing he's already cleared an area for development.

In his filing, the Gold Digger musician describes the facility as the "West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure", and states the facility will be open-air, with the amphitheatre will be a circular, concrete design with the ground sloping downhill towards the centre of the circle - similar to the layout of his Sunday Service gospel gatherings.

In his application Kanye writes he does not intend to bring any utilities on the property - and there will be no electricity or plumbing.

Officials from the Park County Planning and Zoning Department have informed the star he'll have to construct 175 parking spaces, but the state says he could get an exemption to reduce that number in half.

Authorities are also reportedly considering the impact construction would have on local wildlife, with officials suggesting he avoid construction in winter months because it would disrupt the migration patterns of local wildlife.