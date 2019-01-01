NEWS Lizzo sued by food delivery driver Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Lizzo has been slapped with a defamation suit from a food delivery driver she accused of stealing her order.



The Truth Hurts hitmaker called out Postmates employee Tiffany Wells in a Twitter post in September (19), accusing her of taking the meal she was supposed to be delivering to Lizzos hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.



The star even added a photo of Wells to the now-deleted post, which was blasted out to her one million-plus followers, before backtracking and admitting she shouldn't have taken her delivery issue public.



"I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could've put her in danger," she wrote. "Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door (sic)."



Reports suggested Wells had waited at the designated drop-off location, but was unable to reach Lizzo, so moved on with her list of deliveries.



Now Wells is taking the issue to court, claiming Lizzos angry rant has made her live in fear for her safety.



In legal papers obtained by TMZ, Wells explains she received multiple threats from Lizzos fans and had to quit her job with Postmates because of the ordeal, which left her battling stress and anxiety as a result of the ridicule and humiliation she faced.



She is seeking undisclosed damages for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.



Lizzo has yet to respond to the suit.