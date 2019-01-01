NEWS Big Machine Records denies blocking Taylor Swift from performing old songs Newsdesk Share with :







The company has responded after the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker claimed her former label have put plans for a proposed Netflix documentary and her performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) in doubt because Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta won't allow the use of her old material.



Taylor has said the pair want her to stop her criticism of Scooter taking over Big Machine from Scott, and to drop plans to re-record her back catalogue to work around the ownership of the master recordings.



However, in a statement the company has said: "At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor's decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honour all of her requests to license her catalogue to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate."



Big Machine alleges that Taylor "has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets" to the company, and the statement claims both sides have been holding talks to find an amicable resolution to the issue.



They continued: "However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families...



"Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation. When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side.



"To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted. Rumours fester in the absence of communication. Let's not have that continue here. We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve."



In Taylor's Twitter post, she told her fans she had been told to "be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished."



She went on to appeal to them to campaign on her behalf and also ask other artists connected to the businessmen to speak up.



She continued: "This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I'm asking for your help. Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this. Scooter also manages several other artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work. Please ask them for help with this - I'm hoping maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote."