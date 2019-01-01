NEWS Yungblud has teased fans that his second album is 'coming' and will be 'rock and roll' all the way Newsdesk Share with :







The 22-year-old rocker - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - has just dropped his new song 'Tongue Tied' with anonymous EDM star Marshmello and rapper blackbear and given an update on the progress of his follow-up to his 2018 debut LP '21st Century Liability'.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Yungblud said: "There's an album coming, and I'm writing loads, man.



"It's going to be rock and roll.



"And I hope you love 'Tongue Tied'. I mean, I think we can't wait to put it out."



The 'Loner' rocker - who released the EP 'The Underrated Youth' in October - also revealed that 'Tongue Tied' came about due to his and Marshmello's mutual aspiration to make a rock club banger inspired by emo bands The Used and My Chemical Romance.



He said: "I think to be honest, me and Mello wanted to do something for a while. I really admired his work that he dabbles in so many different genres of music. And I was like, 'Well, I want to bring a rock and roll guitar song into the clubs.'



And he was like, 'Same.'



"So we got in the studio, and we're both emo kids, man.



"So I was like, 'I want to write something that sounds like 'The Taste of Ink', by Used, with a My Chem chorus and then a Mello drop.'



He added: "And yeah, it was just a like a mashup of energy.



"But ultimately, to bring rock and roll back into clubs.”