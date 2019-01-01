NEWS The Libertines working with The Prodigy's Liam Howlett on long-awaited new album Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Can't Stand Me Now' rockers' follow-up to 2015 LP 'Anthems for Doomed Youth’ is set to see the indie band step "out of the zone" after their sessions with the 'Firestarter' hitmaker and record producer.



Appearing on the latest episode of 'Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV', the band's co-frontman and songwriter, Carl Barat said: “You can’t hurry it up but yeah, it’s [the album is] coming.



"We’ve being doing some really interesting stuff, working with Liam [Howlett] from The Prodigy, which on some tracks are out of the zone of the stuff we’ve done before.



"I think we’re taking a different approach where we just go in and everyone just does what they’re feeling in whatever style. We don’t limit ourselves.”



It was previously revealed that The Prodigy's touring guitarist Olly Burden is also involved.



Carl also revealed that he's working on his own solo project, too, which will see him work with some of his musical "heroes", but he promised The Libertines record will be released first.



He told the show's co-hosts Gordon Smart and Laura Whitmore: “I’m writing a record.



"I’m actually doing some sessions with people who have inspired me over the years.



"I’ve never really written with people I know and respect but I’ve been working with a few heroes.



"I’ve just been going around bothering people who I really admire.



"But yeah, that’s really inspiring for me.



"So the solo record is definitely very different and I’m really looking forward to it.”



Pressed for a release date, he replied: “It will be after The Libertines. Or maybe before! We’ll see.”



Carl's bandmate Pete Doherty recently revealed they've channelled their inner Beastie Boys and Derek B in the studio.



Speaking about their hip-hop-inspired session, 40-year-old musician said: "Carl [Barat] turned up and said: 'Right, I've got this drum beat, it's a bit like the Beastie Boys.



"Me and you are going to go in the booth and we're just going to spit some bars, Pete."



Indie star Pete has been a long-time fan of late British star Derek - the first rapper to appear on 'Top of the Pops' - and his only record 'Bullet From a Gun', which he played on repeat when it was released in 1988, when he was just a boy.



And it paid off, as the Babyshambles star amazed Carl with his impressive flow.



He continued: "So when I was eight I had this Derek B record, 'Bullet For A Gun', that I listened to over and over again and no one knows these rhymes and I got them all up there.



"So I went in and I was coming out with all these amazing lines, everyone was going: 'Wow, what's that?'



"I was like: 'I don't know, they just came out."



The full interview is available to watch via Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV.