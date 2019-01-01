NEWS Selena Gomez 'sick and angry' over music moguls' treatment of pal Taylor Swift Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez has spoken out in support of her friend Taylor Swift, after music moguls Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta reportedly banned her from performing her old hits on TV.



The star took to Twitter on Thursday accusing Braun and her former record label boss Scott Borchetta, who sold him the rights to her first six albums earlier this year, of blocking her from performing her old songs at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she will receive the Artist of the Decade honour, later this month, and in a Netflix documentary about her life.



Fans subsequently launched a Change.org petition against the record executives, which amassed over 35,000 signatures in three hours and, in an impassioned note on her Instagram Stories, Lose You to Love Me star Selena staunchly defended her pal.



"My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry," she began. "(I don't mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion.



"It's greed, manipulation and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone elses (sic). No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom."



The star added: "You've robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world."



Calling Taylor "the most dedicated, fearless, feisty, strongest woman I've ever known", Selena added: "The MOST important thing to Taylor is her family, love, her fans and her MUSIC. I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation.



"See my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting. People grow from choices. Some will stay exactly the same. I just want a change of heart. I love you."



Stars including Halsey and Gigi Hadid have also spoken in support of the ME! hitmaker, while fans have begun to use the #IStandWithTaylor hashtag on Twitter.



In a statement on Friday via Big Machine Records, the music moguls denied the singer's allegations, insisting they were "shocked to see her statements based on false information", and accusing Taylor of "contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company" and "affecting the safety of our employees and their families" with her accusations.



Taylor has yet to respond to the statement and new allegations.