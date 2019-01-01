The Script claim their fifth UK Number 1 album

The Script take the top spot on this week’s Official Albums Chart as their new record, Sunsets & Full Moons lands straight in at Number 1.The collection opens with 32,000 chart sales to earn the band their fifth chart-topping album in the UK. Their only album to miss the top spot was 2012’s #3, which peaked at Number 2. They do however scoop the “double hat-trick” in their native Ireland where Sunsets & Full Moons has today become the Dubliners sixth consecutive Irish Number 1.Sunsets & Full Moons includes the single The Last Time, which last month became the trio’s eleventh Top 40 single.Celebrating the news, The Script tell OfficialCharts.com: “We’re so humbled by this considering what we’ve gone through to get this. We’re accepting this on behalf of all our family, all our friends, our label, our management. Thank you so much – and we’ll see you at the next one!”The Script triumph over a string of other big new releases in this week’s Top 5. Michael Ball & Alfie Boe are new at 2 with their third collaborative album Back Together, and Snow Patrol open at 3 with Reworked, a collection of their biggest hits reimagined with new arrangements to celebrate 25 years since forming.Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ Ghosteen re-enters at Number 4 following its physical release and is the week’s best-selling record on vinyl. Simply Red’s twelfth studio album Blue Eyed Soul lands at Number 6, and a deluxe edition release of Tom Walker’s debut album What A Time To Be Alive sends the album back in to the Top 10, up 58 places to Number 9.Elsewhere, the Last Christmas film soundtrack featuring songs by George Michael and Wham! is new at Number 11; British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs enters at Number 21 with her second album Magdalene; a new edition of Andrea Bocelli’s chart-topping album Si, called Si Forever, is at 22; and US country singer Luke Combs makes his UK chart debut with his second album What You See Is What You Get at 27.