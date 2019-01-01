NEWS The Killers' new album will be called 'Imploding The Mirage' Newsdesk Share with :







The American rock band - fronted by Brandon Flowers - will release their sixth studio LP in Spring 2020, their first record since 2017's 'Wonderful Wonderful'.



The 'Mr. Brightside' hitmakers have also announced details of a huge stadium tour for next summer, their biggest ever concerts in the UK and Ireland.



The Killers - who headlined Glastonbury this year - will be joined on the tour by a host of very special guests, including indie legends Manic Street Preachers, Sam Fender and Blossoms.



Last month, the band gave fans a teaser of their new LP by sharing a list of potential track names, including the titles 'Blowback', 'Party People', 'When Dreams Run Dry', 'Dying Breed', 'Caution' and 'Man + Woman'.



At the start of 2019, the group did unveil new song 'Land Of The Free', an anti-Trump anthem which deals with the US President's plan for a US-Mexican border wall, gun violence in America and incarceration.



Brandon, 38, had felt compelled to pen the track after the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut in 2012, and those that followed in his hometown of Las Vegas, Orlando and Parkland.



The Killers have recorded the majority of their new album in Utah and Brandon admits the fresh songs are synthesiser-heavy.



He said: "We’ve been in Utah doing it. That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation.



"Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It’s always been part of our DNA but it’s definitely creeping up."



Tickets for The Killers stadium tour go on general sale from 9am on Friday November 22 but fans who pre-order 'Imploding The Mirage' can gain early access to tickets. Pre-order links are available via the band's social media accounts and official website.