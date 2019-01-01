Rosalia wins big at 2019 Latin Grammys

Rosalia took the Latin Grammys by storm as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The Spanish superstar rounded off a hugely successful year as her second studio album, El Mal Querer, took home all the awards it was nominated for - including Best Album Of The Year and Contemporary Pop Album Of The Year.

"We did this album sitting on the floor, with two computers, a keyboard and a microphone. I swear to God. And then, we worked on it for a year and a half. That was it," the singer, who also took home Best Urban Song for her hit Con Altura, said in a speech at the prize-giving, according to NBC News. "Winning a Grammy is the best thing that can ever happen."

Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capo and Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz also won top awards during the evening. Capo won Song Of The Year and Best Urban Fusion or Performance with his hit Calma and its remix respectively, while Sanz's collaboration with pop star Camila Cabello, Mi Persona Favorita, won Record Of The Year and Best Pop Song.

Meanwhile, Colombian musician Juanes, a 23-time Latin Grammy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award winner, earned the most prestigious award of the night - Person Of The Year.

The show kicked off with an all-star icon tribute, with stars including Anitta and Ricky Martin honouring the likes of Celia Cruz, Juan Gabriel, and Gustavo Cerati. Alicia Keys, Miguel and Rosalia also performed.

The main list of winners are as follows:

Record Of The Year: Mi Persona Favorita - Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

Song Of The Year: Calma - Pedro Capo, Gabriel Edgar Gonzalez Perez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capo)

Best Album Of The Year: El Mal Querer - Rosalia

Best Pop Song: Mi Persona Favorita - Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album: El Mal Querer - Rosalia

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Agustin - Fonseca

Best Urban Fusion/Performance: Calma (Remix) - Pedro Capo & Farruko

Best Urban Music Album: X 100PRE - Bad Bunny

Best Urban Song: Con Altura - J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalia, songwriters (Rosalia & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

Best Alternative Music Album: Norma - Mon Laferte

Best Pop/Rock Album: Cargar La Suerte - Andres Calamaro

Best Rock Song: Verdades Afiladas - Andres Calamaro & German Wiedemer, songwriters (Andres Calamaro)

Best Rock Album: Monte Sagrado - Draco Rosa

Best Traditional Tropical Album: Andres Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) - Andres Cepeda

Best Tropical Song: Kitipun - Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

Best Singer-Songwriter Album: Contra El Viento - Kany García

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album: Ahora - Christian Nodal

Best Norteño Album: Percepcion - Intocable

Best Long Form Music Video: Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy - Alejandro Sanz

Producer of the Year: Tony Succar (Self, Eric Chacon, Raul Stefano, Gian Marco Featuring Grupo 5)