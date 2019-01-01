Taylor Swift's fans launch petition calling on Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta to lift music ban

Taylor Swift's fans have launched a Change.org petition calling on Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta to allow her to perform her old music during an upcoming American Music Awards performance.

The Lover singer took to Twitter on Thursday to alert fans to the latest development in her war with music mogul Braun and her former record label boss Scott Borchetta, who sold him the rights to her first six albums earlier this year.

She claimed the pair has blocked her from performing her old songs at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she will receive the Artist of the Decade honour, later this month, and in a Netflix documentary about her life.

According to Swift, they'll only allow her access to her masters if she agrees "to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year" and "stop talking about him and Scooter Braun".

The musician has made it clear she does intend to re-record her hits and own the new versions, and she has been very open about her feelings for Braun and Borchetta - calling their new deal her "worst case scenario".

The ME! singer wrapped up the post by urging fans to "let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this", prompting loyal devotee Jade Rossi to launch an online petition calling on Braun, Borchetta and investment firm The Carlyle Group to revoke the decision.

In the petition, Rossi calls out sexism, the misuse of power and hints at "blackmail", writing: "They refuse to let Taylor perform or use her music - the music she wrote - under any circumstances unless she gives up the right to re-record her old albums as well as stop using their names, which is gross and almost blackmail."

The appeal is one the fastest-growing petitions on the platform this month, according to Michael Jones, managing director of campaigns at Change.org, who told Billboard in a statement that it gathered upwards of 35,000 signatures in just three hours.

The petition had amassed 53,486 of its 75,000 signature target as WENN went to press.