Ellie Goulding to perform at show despite questions over organisation's LGBTQ stance

Ellie Goulding will perform at the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day American football game later this month, despite threatening to pull out of the gig over The Salvation Army's LGBTQ stance.

The Burn singer was booked to play the half-time show during the Cowboys' match against the Buffalo Bills later this month, to kick off the religious group's 129th Red Kettle Campaign, providing shelter, meals and presents to the needy over the holiday season.

After she shared a picture of herself on Instagram on Tuesday of herself in a Salvation Army apron, one fan accused the Christian organisation of being "extremely homo/transphobic" and added that Ellie should have "done some research beforehand or something".

Responding, Ellie wrote: "Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community."

However, it seems that the singer has buried the hatchet with the charitable church, as she shared several tweets praising them on Thursday night.

One read: "I am working with The Salvation Army in America too as it is my passion to help the homeless and eventually eradicate it completely. It's all love, thank you @SalvationArmyUS for allowing me to be a part of the wonderful things you do!"

In addition, Salvation Army National Commander David Hudson thanked Ellie in a statement on Thursday for "shedding light on misconceptions and encouraging others to learn the truth about The Salvation Army's mission to serve all, without discrimination."

"We applaud her for taking the time to learn about the services we provide to the LGBTQ community," he continued. "Regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity, we're committed to serving anyone in need. Every day, we provide services such as shelter for the transgender community and resources for homeless youth."