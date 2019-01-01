NEWS Aaron Carter hospitalised Newsdesk Share with :







Aaron Carter has been hospitalised amid his ongoing family drama.



The I Want Candy star's mother, Jane, told TMZ she became concerned on Thursday after he turned up at her house in Florida looking alarmingly skinny.



She decided to take him to a local hospital, where he was admitted into the emergency room, weighing just 115 pounds (52 kilograms), and he has since been hooked up to a heart monitor and had his blood pressure checked by doctors.



The results of his various tests are pending, but Jane has since taken over his social media accounts to alert fans to his condition.



She shared a photo of Aaron in his hospital bed on Instagram and captioned it, "Mommas (sic) gonna take care of you," while she also took to his Twitter page and wrote, "I'm handlin socials for my son till he recoverers (sic)... -mamma Jane".



Reports suggest the 31-year-old, who was recently diagnosed with several mental health illnesses, including schizophrenia and anxiety, had become overwhelmed by the stress of his family troubles, after his older brother, Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, obtained a restraining order against him in September, alleging Aaron had made threats against his pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn child - claims he has denied.



Aaron's twin sister, Angel, also obtained a protective order against him after reportedly receiving a disturbing phone call from the troubled musician, who is accused of threatening to send hit men after her.



A hearing regarding both court orders is due to take place next week.