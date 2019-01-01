Jessica Simpson's children 'happy and healthy' after 'scary' health issues

Jessica Simpson is breathing a sigh of relief after overcoming a series of "scary" family illnesses with her three children.

The singer revealed on Instagram that her seven-year-old daughter Maxwell, six-year-old son Ace, and her baby girl Birdie, seven months, had all been struck down with one ailment or another in the past few days, and it has been a rough time for Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, as they tried to take care of everyone at once.

"It was a challenging 10 days for the family," she wrote on Instagram beside a photo of herself and her eldest child napping on the couch. "Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off. Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep. Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now."

Jessica's fans responded with messages of sympathy, as well as fellow mum and Mad Men star January Jones.

"Oh no!! Sorry for you guys!" she shared, adding a red heart emoji to her comment.

Jessica and her family have struggled through a series of health concerns in the past year, particularly towards the end of her third pregnancy, after enduring "months of sciatica pain" and being struck down with bronchitis, all while dealing with severely swollen ankles.