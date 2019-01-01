T.I.'s wife dismisses concern for rapper's daughter following 'hymen check' revelation

T.I.'s wife virtually rolled her eyes when fans expressed concern for the rapper's 18-year-old daughter after he confessed to having his daughter's hymen checked to ensure she is still a virgin.

The musician, real name Clifford Harris, made the controversial comments on the show, co-hosted by singer Miguel's wife Nazanin Mandi, explaining how important it is to him that his daughter Deyjah Harris waits for the right time before having sex.

"Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school now, and she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation (about sex), we have yearly trips to the gynaecologist to check her hymen."

He added: "I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

On Wednesday (13Nov19), Tiny, real name Tameka Harris, posted a snap with her husband of 19 years on Instagram with the caption "Mi amor por siempre…", meaning "My love forever".

However, when one fan asked, "Is Deyjah ok? We care…", she responded with a string of eye-roll emojis, suggesting she didn't care for the concern.

Deyjah doesn't appear to have taken her dad's comments well, with the teenager – whose mother is singer Ms. Niko – unfollowing him on Instagram and Twitter, after she liked several tweets calling the Live Your Life star "possessive", "controlling" and "disgusting".

She also thanked her followers for their support, tweeting: "I loveeeeeee yalllllll."

T.I. has yet to address the controversy.