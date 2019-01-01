Ricky Martin may be part of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ricky Martin has teased he may "fly to Miami" for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The singer spoke with Entertainment Tonight as he prepared to co-host of the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Wednesday (13Nov19) night, and confessed he's excited to see what the pair bring to the stage in Miami, Florida on 2 February.

"Yeah, it's gonna be very special. I will be watching. I will be watching," he said, before teasing, "Maybe I'll fly to Miami."

When asked whether he'll be jumping on stage for a guest appearance, he added: "Maybe... I'll be there. I don't know, we'll see what happens...

"But it's really nice when you can, you know, mix such a powerful event with sports, it's a very beautiful... and cultural event as well," the Livin' La Vida Loca star continued. "And now the fact that they're opening the doors to Latin sounds to be part of the celebration, it's something that I'm having a really, really good time with."

He laughed: "I don't know, let's see what happens. In the meantime, I know Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will do amazing."

JAY-Z's label Roc Nation is producing the Halftime Show in conjunction with the National Football League (NFL), and is reportedly eyeing up a number of guest stars to appear alongside the headliners, with Rihanna also among the stars hotly tipped to appear.

Earlier this month, Gloria Estefan revealed she was approached by the rapper to perform for the third time, but declined the invitation

“JAY-Z called me and said, ‘You know something? I'm coming to Miami,’ and Gloria said, ‘I’m not going to the Super Bowl. I don’t want to do it!’” her husband Emilio said, while the star added, “Come on - those high-stress things... I’ve done two!”