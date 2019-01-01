Ciara to host American Music Awards

R&B star Ciara will host the 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs) later this month.

The Goodies hitmaker will preside over the ceremony, which will feature performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, according to Billboard.

Ciara, 34, is no stranger to hosting music industry ceremonies, having co-presented the 2016 Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris. She also performed alongside Missy Elliott at last year's AMAs.

Kesha will also sing at the event for the first time since 2013, taking the stage alongside Big Freedia, with whom she collaborated on her latest single, Raising Hell.

Shania Twain is also returning for the first time in 16 years, while Taylor Swift will give a performance and accept the Artist of the Decade accolade.

Post Malone goes into the night as the act up for the most prizes after landing seven nominations, with Eilish and Ariana Grande bagging six nominations apiece, and Swift and Lil Nas X just behind with five each.

The 47th annual American Music Awards will be broadcast live on U.S. network ABC on 24 November.