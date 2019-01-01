John Legend: 'Chrissy Teigen's battle with postpartum depression deepened our relationship'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's difficult journey to parenthood brought them closer together.

The All of Me hitmaker, 40, and his Bring the Funny star wife share daughter Luna, three, and 18-month-old son Miles. Speaking to People, the crooner, who was recently declared the publication's Sexiest Man Alive, reflected that creating the perfect family with his wife of six years wasn't easy.

“(Parenthood) deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid," he said.

Confessing the journey strengthened his relationship with his wife, the musician added: “Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship.”

The supermodel-turned-TV personality previously spoke about her difficult experience of parenthood in a piece for Glamour magazine, admitting: "When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house... Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed."

Back in 2015, Chrissy, 33, surprised fans when she revealed that she and her beau had been trying for years to become pregnant, before turning to IVF to overcome their struggles.