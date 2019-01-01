KISS cancel farewell tour of Australia

KISS have cancelled their farewell tour concerts in Australia due to Paul Stanley's illness.

The I Was Made for Lovin' You band was due to perform in Perth on Saturday as part of the End of the Road World Tour, but had been forced to push this date back to 3 December due to Paul's health.

However, after consulting with doctors in his native U.S., the decision was made to axe the jaunt Down Under altogether to allow the star time to recuperate.

A statement on the Ticketek Australia website reads: "TEG Live and One World Entertainment, the promoters of KISS, regret to advise the November/December tour has been cancelled.

"Earlier this week, it was announced that U.S. doctors had advised Paul Stanley to rest due to a bad case of influenza, prompting the rescheduling of the tour's first show in Perth to the end of the run and the cancellation of New Zealand," the announcement continued. "Stanley has an additional infection in his throat requiring complete vocal rest and medication for at least two weeks and possibly longer."

KISS is now offering full refunds to anyone who purchased tickets to one of their six Australian concerts, as no alternative dates have been announced.

In his own statement, Paul lamented: "Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our End of the Road tour of your incredible country.

"We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute," he added. "Doctor's orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender."