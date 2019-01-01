50 Cent embarks on Twitter posting spree after Instagram account gets shut down

50 Cent refused to be silenced when Instagram shut down his account, and instead took to Twitter with a stream of random posts.

The In Da Club rapper began posting on the social networking site on Wednesday, sharing everything from praise for U.S. TV personality Rachael Ray, to memes dissing actress Naturi Naughton.

"I think Rachael Ray is the best," he penned, alongside a snap of Ray's cook book. Meanwhile, he shared a photo of Naughton, who appears in his hit Starz show Power, alongside character Goro from video game Mortal Kombat, poking fun at her hairline.

"Who the f**k did this, POWER is #1," he wrote, along with an angry face emoji.

The star, real name Curtis Jackson, also took the time to promote his show, posting: "POWER is the #1 show, get the STARZ app now."

The removal of the musician's Instagram page comes after he took to the platform with a range of controversial posts. Earlier this month, he sparked a debate about male oral sex laws after he mocked R&B singer Tank for comments he made during an appearance on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast.

He also joined forces with Snoop Dogg as they spoke out on T.I.'s comments about taking his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist to "check her hymen".

It's unclear if the posts relate to the removal of his account.