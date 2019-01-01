Blake Shelton advised John Legend to avoid social media after Sexiest Man Alive reveal

Former Sexiest Man Alive Blake Shelton advised John Legend to avoid social media after he was unveiled as People magazine's pick for 2019.

The All of Me singer was announced as People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019 on Tuesday - with the decision dividing opinion online.

Blake also sparked controversy when he was chosen by the publication back in 2017, and the messages he received prompted him to tell John to avoid looking at sites such as Twitter and Instagram - at least for now.

"I'm the one that broke the news to him on The Voice as a former sexy guy," Blake told Entertainment Tonight. "I told him afterwards, I said, 'Hey man, listen. After this announcement comes out, wait about two weeks before you look at social media. Because everybody that ever hated you is gonna have something to say about it.'"

John's wife Chrissy Teigen also predicted her spouse might get a few nasty comments from trolls, tweeting on Tuesday: "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. It's my new Starbucks holiday cup."

She continued: "No don't send it to me please. I like to see these people naturally, in the wild."