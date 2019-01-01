Pink taking a break from music in 2020

Pink is taking 2020 off to focus on her family.

The Raise Your Glass singer revealed to Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night that she was stepping away from the spotlight to spend some quality time with her husband Carey Hart and their children - daughter Willow, eight, and son Jameson, two - after being on the road for the majority of 2018 and 2019.

"We did two and a half years of (music), and Willow's back in school now," she told the publication. "And Jameson's going to start pre-school soon. It's kind of the year of the family. And Carey has a lot going on as well. He's super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it's his turn."

The 40-year-old, who released her album Hurts 2B Human earlier this year, will celebrate her 14th wedding anniversary with the motorcyclist in January, and she joked to ET that Carey "deserves a trophy".

"We used to make a big deal out of it, now we're just lucky to be together," she added.

Pink, who performed with Chris Stapleton at the show, brought her family along to the CMAs and they posed for photographers altogether on the red carpet. She explained that having her kids with her at star-studded events make them more enjoyable.

"They just make it fun for me. They have so much fun," she stated. "There's just so much to see, and it's really cool. This is (Willow's) second CMAs. She was a princess last time."