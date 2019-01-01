NEWS Noel Gallagher swipes at Liam and all singer/songwriters for not writing their own songs Newsdesk Share with :







Noel Gallagher appears to have taken a veiled swipe at his rival brother Liam Gallagher, suggesting his new single 'Wandering Star' "sounds like it took 5.4 people" to make it.



The former Oasis guitarist released the new track from his upcoming EP 'Blue Moon Rising' on Thursday (14.11.19), and seemingly continued to mock Liam for using an "army of songwriters" on his solo records.



In a statement for the new track, Noel said: "It was written in Abbey Road last November on the same day I wrote 'Black Star Dancing'.



"It's that good, it sounds like it took 5.4 people to come up with it.



"It's already a live standard and we haven't even played it yet."



Liam often refers to his "army of songwriters" after his bitter brother and former bandmate criticised him for working with the likes of producers Greg Kurstin and Andrew Wyatt on his tunes.



Noel fumed previously: "I'm offended by singer/songwriters who when you scratch the surface don't do any f***ing songwriting. As far as I'm aware if you scratch the surface of any solo artist in Britain and they've all got a team of songwriters behind them apart from me, Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, I'm struggling to think of anybody else.



"Richard Ashcroft, our kid [Liam] all the way to f***ing Ed Sheeran and the little fella from One Direction, they've all got an army of songwriters behind them. (sic)"



Meanwhile, Noel, 52, recently scoffed at Liam, 47, for co-writing his latest LP 'Why Me? Why Not.' with Greg and Andrew and a handful of other musicians, insiting he finds it confusing how so many people can share a songwriting credit.



Noel - who is responsible for writing the majority of Oasis' biggest hits - said: "I've heard 'Shockwave' - five people wrote that song by all accounts. Don't you think that's amazing?"



'Wall of Glass' hitmaker Liam often quotes his "army of songwriters".



He once tweeted: "Biblical Wk in LA with my army of songwriters LG still got it x (sic)"



The estranged brothers have been at loggerheads ever since a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009, which resulted in Noel walking out on the band there and then, after his sibling slung his guitar at his head.