Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves win big at 2019 CMA Awards

It was ladies night at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, with big wins for Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.

Pregnant Maren picked up the Album of the Year prize for Girl, while Kacey was a double winner, collecting the Music Video of the Year for Rainbow and the Female Artist of the Year.

Female empowerment was a big theme of the whole awards show, which kicked off with a tribute to the ladies of country, featuring performances from co-hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, as well as The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, and Emmylou Harris, among others.

And the women made their voices heard on the red carpet, demanding equal play to their male counterparts on country radio - Sugarland star Jennifer Nettles even incorporated the message into her look, scribbling on the inside of her caped gown: "Play our f**king records. Please and thank you."

There was also history made when fiddler Jenee Fleenor became the first woman to win the Musician of the Year title, but unfortunately, Carrie Underwood couldn't complete a huge night for the women of country - she lost out on the coveted Entertainer of the Year honour to now-seven time winner Garth Brooks. He last lifted the prize in 2017.

It was also a big night for Luke Combs, who took home two awards - Male Artist and Song of the Year for Beautiful Crazy - and Blake Shelton, who picked up his first win for Single of the Year (God's Country).

The full list of 2019 CMA Awards winners is:

Entertainer of the Year - Garth Brooks

Female Vocalist of the Year - Kacey Musgraves

Male Vocalist of the Year - Luke Combs

Album of the Year - Girl - Maren Morris

Single of the Year - God's Country - Blake Shelton

Song of the Year - Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford (songwriters)

Vocal Group of the Year - Old Dominion

Musical Event of the Year - Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Music Video of the Year - Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves

Vocal Duo of the Year - Dan + Shay

New Artist of the Year - Ashley McBryde

Musician of the Year - Jenee Fleenor (fiddle)

Lifetime Achievement - Kris Kristofferson