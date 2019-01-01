Future's alleged baby mama fighting gag order

A woman seeking to have rapper Future formally identified as the father of her child is fighting the star's request for a gag order.

Eliza Seraphin filed paternity papers in Broward County, Florida over the summer (19), asking for the Mask Off hitmaker to officially be recognised as her baby daddy, and be ordered to pay retroactive child support and cover her hospital expenses from her daughter's birth in April.

Future, real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, fired back at Seraphin, also known as Eliza Reign, accusing her of attempting to "extort" money from him because he is rich, while also demanding she be prohibited from talking about him or discussing the case in public.

Now Seraphin has responded to the hip-hop star's effort to silence her, calling on the judge overseeing the case to rule in her favour and also order Future to pay her legal fees, reports The Blast.

The rapper is refusing to acknowledge Seraphin's daughter, Reign, as his own, recently using social media to make it clear he only has five baby mamas, including his ex-fiancee Ciara, the mother of his five-year-old son Future Zahir.

Soon after the lawsuit was filed, he wrote, "I have 5 wives BTW (by the way) (sic). Love them all to death."

Seraphin isn't the only woman taking Future to court over paternity - Cindy Renae Parker lodged a similar suit in Texas last month (Oct19), claiming he is the father of her son Legend, who was born in July (19).