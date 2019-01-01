Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish named on TIME 100 Next list

Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish are among the stars named in TIME magazine's 100 Next 2019 list.

Billie and Camila are joined on the list by rappers Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion, singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, comedian Awkwafina, Latin star Bad Bunny, and the actors Noah Centino, Ezra Miller, Henry Golding, Beanie Feldstein, Mj Rodriguez, and Keke Palmer.

In a video filmed for TIME, the Havana hitmaker, who left Cuba for the U.S. with her parents as a child, explained that in addition to making music, she felt it was important to speak out about the issues that matter to her such as mental health and immigration.

"Immigration is such a huge issue right now, and it's really sad there's just like this energy talking about the political terms, these people (immigrants) are running from danger in a lot of cases and just trying to look out for their kids, just like anyone would," she said. "That's the reason I'm outspoken about my family story."

As with the normal TIME 100, which has run for 15 years and names the most influential people in the world, most honorees receive a tribute from another star explaining why they are so special.

Writing about Camila, fellow Latinx superstar Alejandro Sanz hailed her as a "pure and magnetic artist".

Nas received a tribute from his Old Town Road collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus, Bad Bunny was honoured by Ricky Martin, Golding from his Last Christmas and Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh, and Pose star Rodriguez received a message from Laverne Cox.

Explaining the rationale behind the new list of influential figures, TIME editors wrote that it was to recognise new, younger figures who were emerging outside the "traditional power structures" of politics and business.

Other honorees include sports stars Coco Gauff, Zion Williamson, Aly Raisman, and Ben Stokes, while U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg also makes the list.