Rihanna trying to find balance in her life after 'overwhelming' year

Rihanna has asked for forgiveness after admitting she's taking some time to re-establish "balance" in her life.

The Work singer has had a busy year away from music, having launched her successful Fenty clothing line, which has been met with widespread acclaim among those in the fashion industry.

While fans have been begging the star to drop new music, her first since 2016's Anti, she recently insisted devotees will "have to wait" for her next record - but it seems Rihanna's schedule hasn't slowed down.

Sharing a snap of herself wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words 'Art School Dropout' with a variety of chunky gold chains and a black top hat, the 31-year-old addressed how she'd been neglecting her nearest and dearest in recent months.

"To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me," the Rude Boy hitmaker penned. "This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I'm working on that ish called Balance. brb (be right back)."

In addition to the recently released photo album, simply titled Rihanna, which documents the singer's life to date, her Fenty brand is also nominated in the Urban Luxe category at The Fashion Awards 2019.

Furthermore, she recently teased plans to return to her reggae roots with her upcoming ninth studio album, but is yet to reveal a release date for the project.