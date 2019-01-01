Liam Payne gets 'lonely' when he's apart from son Bear

Liam Payne finds life on the road "difficult" without son Bear.

The former One Direction singer shares his two-year-old son with ex Cheryl, and confessed on his new documentary, Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking, he get's "lonely" when he's apart from the tot.

"It seems to the outside world that I have everything but there are so many parts missing, uncertainty is a big thing in my life, I don't know how long it will last," the Strip That Down hitmaker said. "Also, my home life situation is problematic and difficult. Distance is difficult. There are 50 million rumours a week, which are hard to ignore and trust is difficult."

He continued: "Being away from your child out of choice and no choice is difficult to barter with in your head."

However, the 26-year-old plans to continue with his work commitments because he doesn't want to turn down opportunities he'll later regret.

"You know why you're doing what you're doing but you wonder what you're missing out on and ask yourself, 'Have you got it right?'" he added. "So many people get to the end of their life and go, 'I wish I'd done this and that.' I don't want to be one of those people.

"I haven't even seen my kid go down a slide yet."