Demi Lovato goes Instagram official with boyfriend Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato has taken a big step in her fledgling relationship with model Austin Wilson.

The 27-year-old singer shared a snap of herself with her tattooed beau on her Instagram page on Wednesdat, with Austin shirtless as he plants a kiss on a smiling Demi's cheek.

"My (heart emoji)," she wrote alongside the image.

Austin posted a similar confirmation on his Instagram page, sharing a picture of himself with bright pink hair as he stood behind a glamorously-dressed Demi, and captioning it: "My Love".

The relationship confirmation will likely come as a surprise to Demi's fans, as it's the first time she's been seen with Austin - a model based in Los Angeles.

Prior to the new romance, Demi was linked to U.S. TV reality star Mike Johnson, who opened up about their dates during a chat on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast when he said: "We've gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos - we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me. And, uh, she kisses really well."

Mike, who found fame on The Bachelorette, later added he'd "made a mistake" in dating Demi, and added: "I don't like dating in public."