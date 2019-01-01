NEWS John Legend named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive Newsdesk Share with :







John Legend has fulfilled his dream of becoming an "EGOTSMA" after being named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive o for 2019.



The All of Me singer already holds EGOT status - after winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony - and joked during an episode of U.S. TV show The Voice back in February that he wanted to make it a full haul by nabbing the Sexiest Man Alive title.



And the father-of-twos dreams came true on Tuesday, as his fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton, who himself nabbed the honour back in 2017, announced that John was the publication's hottest man of the year - following in the footsteps of last year's honouree Idris Elba.



As he told John of the news, Blake presented him with a pair of shorts bedazzled with "EGOTSMA" - with the acronym now symbolising John's latest win.



Speaking to People about his new honour, John said: "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure. Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"



Following the announcement, John's wife Chrissy Teigen was quick to celebrate her husband's success, tweeting: "My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! An honour!!!!!" She updated her Twitter bio to read "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive".



The Lip Sync Battle presenter also predicted that some people wouldn't agree with the magazine's pick for the 2019 Sexiest Man Alive, writing: "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup."



Sure enough, her message prompted a flurry of tweets disagreeing with the singer's new title.