NEWS Liam Gallagher plays Oasis tracks 'Gas Panic!' and 'Acquiesce' for the first time solo Newsdesk







Liam Gallagher played Oasis tracks 'Gas Panic!' and 'Acquiesce' for the first time as a solo artist at the opening night of his UK tour.



The Britpop group's former frontman treated fans at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Monday night (11.11.19) to a throwback as he performed the former track from their 2000 LP 'Standing on the Shoulder of Giants' for the first time since 2002, plus he took on 'Acquiesce', which usually sees his former bandmate and rival sibling Noel Gallagher sing on the chorus.



The last time the latter song - which is a B-side to their first number one single, 1995's 'Some Might Say' - was played live by Oasis was in 2006, three years before their split.



The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker also performed Beady Eye's 'The World's Not Set in Stone' for the first time solo.

The track featured on Liam's former band's second and final ever studio album, 2013's 'BE'.



If that wasn't enough, the 47-year-old rocker also played 'Be Still' from his second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' for the first time.



Liam was joined on stage by Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs for the majority of the 'Wonderwall' band's hits.

The spectacular 21-song set drew to a close with a stripped-back piano-led rendition of Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova'.



As the rock 'n' roll star departed the stage, the packed out arena started chanting: "Liam, Liam, Liam."



After the gig, the 'Shockwave' hitmaker logged onto Twitter to hail the Welsh crowd "biblical".



He wrote: "Cardiff you have restored my faith in the human race you were biblical stay young LG x (sic)"



Liam continues his tour at Arena Birmingham in The Midlands on Tuesday night (12.11.19).



Liam's full setlist is as follows:

1. 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' (with Bonehead)

2. 'Halo'

3. 'Shockwave'

4. 'Wall of Glass'

5. 'For What It's Worth'

6. 'Morning Glory' (with Bonehead)

7. 'Columbia' (with Bonehead)

8. 'Stand by Me' (with Bonehead)

9. 'Once'

10. 'Now That I've Found You'

11. 'One of Us'

12. 'The World's Not Set in Stone'

13. 'Greedy Soul'

14. 'Be Still'

15. 'The River'

16. 'Gas Panic!' (with Bonehead)

17. 'Wonderwall' (with Bonehead)



Encore:

18. 'Acquiesce' (with Bonehead)

19. 'Roll With It' (with Bonehead)

20. 'Supersonic' (with Bonehead)

21. 'Champagne Supernova'