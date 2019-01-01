NEWS Mel B has slammed Tesco for using a photo of her as part of their Clubcard Plus campaign Newsdesk Share with :







The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram to call out the supermarket chain who used a photo taken at the 1997 BRIT Awards for their new reward scheme.



Scary Spice snapped the advert on a bus stop that saw her in a leopard catsuit and played on the girl group's single 'Stop', as it read: "Stop right now. You get 10% off two big shops a month for £7.99."



Alongside the picture, she wrote on Instagram: "Can the CEO OF TESCO DAVE LEWIS PLEASE CONTACT ME URGENTLY. Thank you. (sic)"



Tesco aimed to use the advert as part of their latest campaign that features cultural references from the past 100 years for its 100th anniversary, with the tagline: "Prices that take you back."



They have also used an image of comedy duo Morecambe and Wise, which calls their latest deal "very wise".



The company has now pulled the Mel B ad, although it was reported they had bought the image from Getty and had a contract signed with her agent.



A spokesman said: "Here at Tesco we are really big fans of Mel B and were excited to feature her photo in our campaign.



"We had authorisation to use this image, but we're sorry Mel B is unhappy so we've stopped using it."



Meanwhile, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker looks set to star in the new series of 'Celebs Go Dating'.



The 'Viva Forever' hitmaker - who split from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 - looks set to jump back into the dating pool on the E4 show as she signs up to the exclusive dating agency alongside several single celebrities.



An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "It would be a real coup for the show to land Scary Spice and she would be a huge ratings draw, especially because she has a larger-than-life personality and is open to dating both men and women.



"Mel is up for trying new things at the moment, especially since her profile has been raised again after the Spice Girls' summer tour.”

