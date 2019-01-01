Bebe Rexha returns to work following hospital stay

Bebe Rexha is fighting fit again after being hospitalised over the weekend.

The You Can't Stop The Girl singer stepped out as the face of fashion brand Bebe at Macy's Herald Square in New York on Monday, after seeking medical care for an illness she caught on vacation.

"I ended up in the hospital today. I caught something from my vacation," the star tweeted on Sunday. "Got put on antibiotics 10 days ago but It came back stronger. I would never wish this on any one. Worse day ever. I hope I get better."

She added: "Stay healthy and happy. Love you all. ... I can't lie I'm scared. I just want to feel better."

However, the sickness soon passed, and the Meant to Be hitmaker donned a black halter jumpsuit and matching heels as she stepped out for the meet and greet with fans.

"New York City I'm home!" Bebe wrote on Instagram ahead of the Monday evening event. "Come meet me TODAY at @macys Herald Square at 6pm. You can still make a qualifying @bebe_stores purchase to get a credential."

Bebe launched the #LoveYourself campaign with the brand back in August, and said of the "incredible" collaboration: "I hope to inspire and empower women all over the world with this message of self-love, I believe it is super important."