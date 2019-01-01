Drake responds after getting booed off stage at Camp Flog Gnaw

Drake has poked fun at being booed off stage at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival on Sunday night.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker ended up cutting his set short at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium after he was met with a hostile reception from the audience - many of whom had been expecting singer Frank Ocean to serve as the event's big special guest.

Tyler took to Twitter to slam the "rude" fans who had booed Drake in a series of posts on Monday night, but Drake posted on Instagram himself to show he's already willing to poke fun at the incident.

Sharing a series of pictures of himself at the festival, Drake wrote: "Plot twist...just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30."

Rapper 2 Chainz was among those to reply to the Canadian star's hilarious quip, commenting "Haha you hell", while actor Michael B. Jordan responded with two laughing face emojis.

Machine Gun Kelly, Kehlani and Kendall Jenner also commented on the post, which came hours after Tyler chastised festivalgoers for appearing "entitled and trash", adding, "SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE A**HOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT F**K WITH THAT."

Hip-hop personality DJ Akademiks also claimed to have spoken to the Canadian superstar, who reportedly brushed off the crowd negativity.

In a post on Twitter, the DJ wrote, "Drake is taking it in stride tho (sic)... he told me personally regarding the camp flog gnaw performance it's a 'moment of humility which is always welcomed'. He also added 'was just not my night. Wasn't who they wanted to see'."