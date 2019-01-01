NEWS Selena Gomez: 'My faith has helped me battle depression' Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez's faith has been key to helping in her battle against depression and anxiety.



The singer has had a difficult few years, with various health struggles including being diagnosed with lupus and undergoing a kidney transplant, as well as seeking professional help with regards to her mental health.



But in a new interview with her friend Raquell Stevens for Giving Back Generation, Selena opened up about how her belief in a higher power helped her get through some of the darkest times in her life.



"My faith for sure (helps me when I'm feeling depressed or anxious)," she said. "Yes, I think once I started to really understand my spirituality, and believing in something much bigger than myself was very important for me. Because I don't believe that I can do this life alone.



"I know that we're not perfect. I know that what I read in the Word that I live in is all kinds of stories of pain and trials and redemption and restoration, so I believe that so much, but it's my friends too. You guys help me through a lot of it and you walk through most of it with me."



During her health issues, Selena has also faced cruel comments from trolls, who have taken it upon themselves to point out the fluctuations in the singer's weight due to the illness.



And while she does her best to ignore the rude remarks, the star admitted she found that tough.



"It depends on even the month, to be honest, so for me I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," the 27-year-old commented. "That got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit."



After taking a social media break and making a comeback with chart-topping new music, Selena is now "very happy with living my life and being present".



"Because that's it," she explained. "Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that's it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don't need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that's where the extent of it is. I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say."