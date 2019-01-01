Mel B 'scared' by idea of dating

Mel B is nervous about heading back out on the dating scene.

The Spice Girls singer split from her husband of 10 years, Stephen Belafonte, in March 2017, and has since claimed her ex abused her during their marriage, and alleged he came between her and her family.

Speaking during an interview with dating app Badoo's The Truth Flirts podcast, the Wannabe hitmaker confessed that while she's "scared" of dating, her past meet-ups had not been "disastrous".

"The idea of dating scares me a little bit, but the dates that I have been on haven't been disastrous because I've always either met them through a friend of a friend, or they've been in the celebrity circle," she said. "So I've always felt quite safe and it's always been very respectful so, so far so good, but I'm still single, so I don't even know if it is a good thing!"

Mel has been single since her split, and was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after her ex's alleged abuse. However, she's remaining positive when it comes to her love life, insisting: "I wouldn't call my dating experience bad, I've only been single for three-and-a-half years.

"I've been married for ten years, then I was engaged for a few years before that so I've always been in long-term relationships," the 44-year-old added. "Nobody is ever going to have that 100 per cent as soon you get into that relationship, but don't you think you can develop that over time, and that's what relationships are meant to be for, to be able to work at it and better each other at the same time."

Mel has one daughter, Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 20, with first husband Jimmy Gulzar, with whom she was married from 1998 to 2000. She also has daughters Angel Murphy Brown, 12, with Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy, and Madison Brown Belafonte, eight, from her most recent marriage.